Vellore district police get new mobile forensic unit

The Vellore district police has received a mobile forensic unit to speed up investigations by facilitating the process of collection and examination of evidence at the crime scene. Officials said the mobile lab would help investigators detect blood stains, explosives, and psychotropic substances, among others, at the scene of the crime without being affected by external and atmospheric factors. A senior official in the rank of an Assistant Director would supervise and lead the unit. The vehicle would be stationed at the Forensic Science Unit in Vellore and used to probe serious offences.

Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan handed over the keys of the vehicle to district forensic science lab Assistant Director James Anthonyraj. “The unit helps to save time in collecting and analysing evidence from the crime spot. Neighbouring districts could also use the services of the new mobile unit,” Mr. Kannan said. The mobile unit has a crime scene cordoning-off kit, foot and tyre casting kit, UV&IR torch lights with batteries kit, blood and semen testing kit, sexual assault kit, explosives detection and identification kit, gunpowder particle testing kit, bullet hole testing kit, narcotic detection kit, evidence packing and collection kit, magic magnifier with TFT monitor kit, set magnifiers kit and DSLR camera. Currently, the collection and analysis of evidence are done by forensic experts at the District Forensic Science Laboratory in Vellore. The new mobile unit is part of the State government’s efforts to fasten investigation of serious offences. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off 14 mobile forensic units, developed at a cost of ₹3.92 crore, on July 1.