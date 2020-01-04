Vellore District Collector takes stock of infrastructure projects

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram surveyed the ongoing projects of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Smart City programme on Friday.

Mr. Sundaram visited Fort Round Road, where contract workers were dredging the moat around the historical Vellore Fort. Cleaning the moat, erecting a walkway and installing lighting at the fort are being carried out at a cost of ₹10.5 crore.

Recycling plant

The Collector also visited Sadhuperi, where garbage was being recycled into manure. He also reviewed the construction work near Vellore new bus stand, where a multi-level car parking facility is coming up at a cost of ₹11 crore.

He reviewed the ongoing storm-water drain construction work in Sathuvachari in Vellore (Zone 2) and urged officials to adhere to the schedule and complete the projects on time.

Poor enforcement

The city was largely dependent on storm-water drains for the discharge of waste water, meant to carry excess rainwater to the Palar River, due to unplanned real estate development and poor enforcement by the Municipal Administration department.

Vellore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner K. Krishnamurthy, Municipal Engineer Kannan, Engineers V. Srinivasan and Ravi and Tahsildars Saravamuthu and Balamurugan participated in the survey.