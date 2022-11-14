Vellore cricket association annual celebrations held

Ashok Sigamani, President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, interacts with G.V. Sampath, President, Vellore District Cricket Association, at the annual celebration of VDCA on Sunday.

The annual celebration of the Vellore District Cricket Association (VDCA) was held here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Ashok Sigamani, president, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), handed over the rolling trophy to the champion team and prizes to other winners of the district-level tournament that was organised by the association.

“Good cricket grounds and adequate infrastructure are needed in the State. Identification of batsmen, pace bowlers and adequate training will help to improve the sport,” Mr. Sigamani said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, K.S. Viswanathan, said that on an average, seven cricketers from the district cricket associations have been selected to the State team in the last decade. Adequate infrastructure facilities are needed to provide opportunity to more cricketers to join the State team, he said. G.V. Sampath, President, VDCA, and Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, and R.N. Baba, Assistant Secretary, TNCA, were also present on the occasion, the release said.