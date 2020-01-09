Vellore Corporation seals six shops for non-payment of rent

Six shops — three in Sathuvachari commercial complex and three in Nethaji Market — were sealed by the Vellore Corporation for non-payment of rent for a couple of years on Wednesday.

According to a a Corporation official, ₹1.95 lakh was due from the three traders in Sathuvachari. The official said that several reminders seeking payment of rent were issued as per the existing rules, but were not complied with.

The team then proceeded to Nethaji Market to seal three more shops, which owed ₹1.35 lakh. The team led by N. Madhivanan, Assistant Commissioner for Zone 2, Vellore Corporation, directed officials to take action against the defaulters and ordered for shops to be sealed.

“This is not an isolated case of a defaulter’s shop being sealed. On earlier occasions, many traders have come forward to remit rental dues after their shops were sealed,” said an official. He added that the defaulting traders have to pay a penalty over and above the rental dues.

There are about 2,500 shops inside the Corporation limits and many traders have not been paying rent for years. In a recent review meeting held at Chennai, the municipalities and town panchayats have been asked to improve and generate their own sources of income. Collecting property tax and rental payments from shops and commercial establishments are hence being given priority now.

This action will continue until all dues are collected for the financial year, the official added.