Vellore and nearby districts received rain on Sunday

December 25, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau
Rain lashed in Vellore on Sunday. 

Rain lashed in Vellore on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Many parts of Vellore and neighbouring towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Chengam, Gudiyatham,Tiruvannamalai town, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur town, received light rain on Sunday.

Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated during monsoon, were waterlogged as it rained all throughout the day. “Unlike previous year when Palar river was flooded, the town has not received adequate rain during monsoon this year. We might face water shortage during summer,” said S. Vidya, a resident.

Among the four districts such as Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai has received the highest rainfall since Saturday night with a total rainfall of 54.40 mm, followed by Tirupattur with 20.10 mm. Areas like Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur and Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district received good rainfall. In Vellore, areas like Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed rain since Saturday night. 

Due to wet weather and slippery stretches, a container lorry with raw fish got overturned on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway near Ambur in Tirupattur on Sunday. Two persons including the driver were injured in the accident. The lorry was heading from Chennai with the consignment to the neighbouring Krishnagiri district.

