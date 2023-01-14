ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore allows bull races from January 16; nearby districts yet to decide

January 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VELLORE

Bull races will be organised in 43 villages from January 16 till February 28. As per the Collector’s orders, the second phase will be held for a month, starting from March 1.

The Hindu Bureau

Bulls were allowed to run on the track at a bull race held at Anaicut in Vellore district in 2022. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The district administration in Vellore has allowed bull races to be organised in 43 villages from January 16 whereas nearby districts like Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur have not yet decided on giving nod for the event.

As per the orders of the Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, bull races are allowed till February 28. The second phase will be held for a month, starting from March 1. On an average, bull races will be held in two villages daily except on Sundays and January 26. Inspection of the sandy track for bulls, safety of the animals and spectators and medical facilities like ambulances for animals should be carried out by a team from the department of animals husbandry, revenue, police and fire and rescue services a day before the race.

“Bulls that are two years of age and above are eligible for the race. Most injured bulls are treated at the medical camp in the race village,” said G. Andhuvan, Assistant Director (AD), Animal Husbandry Department (Vellore). Bulls will be allowed to run only on the runway as part of the race, which should be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all days except Sundays.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The runway will be 100 metres long and 15 metres wide with eight-foot-tall-wooden barricades erected on both sides of it. The runway should be levelled with red sand up to one feet high. The bull that takes the shortest time to cover the runway will be the winner. Enclosures for open farm wells within 5-km radius of the race spot should be done.   A five-member medical team comprising a surgeon, two livestock inspectors and two animal husbandry assistants will be deployed at the race spot to treat injured bulls. Doctors will also check bulls after completing their race to ensure the animal’s safety.

Neighbouring Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts are yet to decide on giving nod for organising bull races. Among four districts, apart from Vellore, only Tirupattur organised the bull races in 20 villages last year (2022). “Organising bull races in the district has not yet been confirmed,” Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US