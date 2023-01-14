Vellore allows bull races from January 16; nearby districts yet to decide

January 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VELLORE

The district administration in Vellore has allowed bull races to be organised in 43 villages from January 16 whereas nearby districts like Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur have not yet decided on giving nod for the event.

As per the orders of the Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, bull races are allowed till February 28. The second phase will be held for a month, starting from March 1. On an average, bull races will be held in two villages daily except on Sundays and January 26. Inspection of the sandy track for bulls, safety of the animals and spectators and medical facilities like ambulances for animals should be carried out by a team from the department of animals husbandry, revenue, police and fire and rescue services a day before the race.

“Bulls that are two years of age and above are eligible for the race. Most injured bulls are treated at the medical camp in the race village,” said G. Andhuvan, Assistant Director (AD), Animal Husbandry Department (Vellore). Bulls will be allowed to run only on the runway as part of the race, which should be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all days except Sundays.

The runway will be 100 metres long and 15 metres wide with eight-foot-tall-wooden barricades erected on both sides of it. The runway should be levelled with red sand up to one feet high. The bull that takes the shortest time to cover the runway will be the winner. Enclosures for open farm wells within 5-km radius of the race spot should be done. A five-member medical team comprising a surgeon, two livestock inspectors and two animal husbandry assistants will be deployed at the race spot to treat injured bulls. Doctors will also check bulls after completing their race to ensure the animal’s safety.

Neighbouring Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts are yet to decide on giving nod for organising bull races. Among four districts, apart from Vellore, only Tirupattur organised the bull races in 20 villages last year (2022). “Organising bull races in the district has not yet been confirmed,” Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha, told The Hindu.