HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Velachery theft case solved after nine years

The fingerprints collected in Velachery reportedly matched with those of the suspect arrested in a murder case by Jeeyapuram police; however, the suspect was released on bail in March and has since been reported to be absconding

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The suspect in the theft reported from a dubbing artist’s house in Velachery nine years ago has been identified now with the help of the fingerprint bureau, according to the office of Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police.  

In April, 2014, Lakhsmi, a dubbing artist in electronic media, lodged a complaint that a 50-year-old domestic aide in her house, had an argument with her, assaulted her and took away 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹40,000 cash from the steel cupboard in the house.

According to the press release, the Velachery police had written to the fingerprint bureau seeking a report after analysing prints collected from the house. On analysing the fingerprints, the bureau found that the fingerprints collected from the scene of occurrence matched with prints of a woman, Gandhi, 64, of Pullambadi who was recently arrested by Jeeyapuram police, Tiruchi district, in connection with a murder case. 

Based on this, the investigation by the Velachery police confirmed that Gandhi was the one who had committed the crime in the artist’s house. The woman was released on bail in March and has since been reported to be absconding. 

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.