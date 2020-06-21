Velachery Station Road over bridge to be completed by this year-end

The road over bridge (ROB) project being built on the Station Road between Velachery and Taramani stations, which was to be completed by April, has been postponed and will be completed by this year end.
The completion of the Station Road running parallel to the tracks of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) has been delayed by several years because of the delay in executing the bridge project and linking both sides of the road.
S. Kumararaja, a social activist of Velachery, said the completed service road could not be put to public use because of the non-completion of the bridge.
The bridge is meant to facilitate rain water to flow into the Pallikaranai marshland. He said the Station Road would help in decongesting the heavy traffic on Taramani Link Road and save fuel and time for the vehicle users bound for the Information technology corridor.
A senior official of Southern Railway said initially work on the incomplete bridge was resumed in January but was stopped midway due to COVID-19 lockdown announced in March last week. With the easing of lockdown, work began on May 4 but the contractor had been facing hurdles in the form of labour shortage and a difficult terrain.
The railway official said the pile foundation work had been completed and the full project would be completed by December this year.
