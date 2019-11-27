Velachery roads give back-breaking rides to motorists

Residents of Velachery are facing severe hardships because of the poor condition of arterial and interior street roads. Almost all the street roads falling under Divisions 178 and 179 are full of potholes and rutted with craters.

S. Kumararaja, a social activist from Velachery, said the pressing problem of residents in several streets is the severely-damaged condition of the road because of the various civic infrastructure work carried out by government utilities, including Metrowater and the electricity department.

The condition of several street roads is so bad that recently, a garbage truck of the civic agency, got stuck in a big pothole in Annai Indra Nagar.

The residents rued the bad condition of the roads in areas including Baby Nagar, Anna Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Ram Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Muruga Nagar, and Tansi Nagar, to name just a few.

T. Murugesh, a resident of Muruga Nagar, said the streets were dug up for stormwater drain constructions, installing of underground cables by the electricity department and also by private cable operators. Despite all this work having been completed several years ago, the Chennai Corporation authorities have not bothered to pave new roads or even patch up the roads.

Members of residents’ welfare associations pointed out that the local civic authorities have claimed funds constraints for not re-laying the damaged roads.