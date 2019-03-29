Velachery residents irked by road digging

Residents welfare associations of neighbourhoods that come under Ward 177, 178 and 179 in Velachery have drawn the attention of the Zone 13 office of the Greater Chennai Corporation to road-digging by private tele-communication companies. They have said that this work often seems to be carried out in an arbitrary and unauthorised manner.

“For the past three months, the interior roads are being dug by many tele-communication companies. We are not aware which company is digging the road. When we ask them to show the relevant papers that permit them to execute this work, they don’t not any to show. Above all, they take up the work at 2 a.m. in night, causing a disturbance to residents nearby. The next morning, we notice that the dug-up roads are not relaid properly,” says S. Kumara Raja, vice-president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, Annai Indira Nagar.

Residents say the telecommunication companies should install an information board at the spot where they are going to dig.

“The board should declare which company is digging the road and there should also be a phone number. If any damage is caused to any sewage or drinking water pipelines, there should be a person in charge of having it addressed,” says V. Hari Priya, a resident.