Velachery police arrest two burglars in Chennai

N. Surya alias Kuruvi Surya and M. Vinothkumar committed thefts and burglaries in houses and commercial establishments

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 01:25 IST

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Velachery police have arrested two persons involved in several thefts and burglaries in south Chennai. They have been absconding for the past two years. 

The police said N. Surya alias Kuruvi Surya and M. Vinothkumar alias Eli from Ambedkar Nagar at Adambakkam had committed thefts and burglaries in houses and commercial establishments at Velachery, Madipakkam and Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam.

The police recently got a piece of footage of the duo carrying out a burglary and formed a team that apprehended them at a hideout on Saturday. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

