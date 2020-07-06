Velachery flyover work picks up pace

CHENNAI

06 July 2020 00:08 IST

Encroachments cleared from 850 sq m of land

The Highways Department has utilised the lockdown period to remove encroachments from 850 sq m of land that had come in the way of building the double decker flyovers in Velachery. There were around 20 shops in that space and they were removed a few weeks ago.

“We have removed all the hurdles as far as this project is concerned. The compound wall of a private property is to be demolished shortly. The owner is constructing a new wall inside,” said an official concerned with the project.

Water mains passing beneath that portion had been shifted and foundation work taken up.

The contractor was trying to get more workers from West Bengal to speed up the construction.

Velachery resident Kumararaja said he was delighted to see the pace of the work.

“This is really good news during this lockdown time. All the departments concerned have done a great job despite manpower shortage,” he said.

The department had to complete three spans of 40 metres each, he added.