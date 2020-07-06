Velachery flyover work picks up pace

The Highways Department has utilised the lockdown period to remove encroachments from 850 sq m of land that had come in the way of building the double decker flyovers in Velachery. There were around 20 shops in that space and they were removed a few weeks ago.
“We have removed all the hurdles as far as this project is concerned. The compound wall of a private property is to be demolished shortly. The owner is constructing a new wall inside,” said an official concerned with the project.
Water mains passing beneath that portion had been shifted and foundation work taken up.
The contractor was trying to get more workers from West Bengal to speed up the construction.
Velachery resident Kumararaja said he was delighted to see the pace of the work.
“This is really good news during this lockdown time. All the departments concerned have done a great job despite manpower shortage,” he said.
The department had to complete three spans of 40 metres each, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath