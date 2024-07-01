Velachery flyover in Chennai to be beautified; park, bus stand and open gym planned

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued tenders for the beautification of the space beneath the Velachery flyover, last week.

The Velachery flyover, which has 15 spans and is approximately 190 metres ahead of the MRTS bridge, includes a second-level flyover that connects Taramani Link Road and Velachery Bypass Road. This second-level flyover is 1,200 meters long and comprises 32 spans.

The project includes the development of a park and a bus stand in the Velachery bus stand area, and the adjacent flyover area. The proposed covered bus stand will feature six bus bays, public amenities such as a passenger waiting area, a pedestrian walk path, and toilets for men, women and persons disabilities.

For enhanced passenger safety and convenience, the bus stand will be equipped with CCTV and a public address system. Adequate illumination will be provided using LED high bay fittings in the bus bay area and LED light fittings in other amenity areas.

In the road centre median area, a park, children’s play area, open gym area, and walking tracks are proposed. An open gym with the necessary equipment will be provided in the designated gym area. A dedicated walking track with pavements will be available under the entire flyover. Additionally, artwork and sculptures made out of powder-coated mild steel and e-waste in various shapes and sizes will be placed in the park area.

The park area will be enclosed with a boundary wall, and the footpaths will be illuminated with LED lights and Post Top Lanterns (PTL) to enhance pedestrian safety. The entire park will feature landscaping with various trees, flowering plants, and lawns with grass. A sprinkler system, complete with necessary pumping arrangements and sprinkler heads, will be installed to maintain the lawn and trees.

The flyover pillars and bottom areas will be art painted to further enhance the beautification.

Other flyover projects in the works

Moreover, according to the CMDA’s policy note, the beautification project extends to four additional flyovers located at Retteri, Villivakkam, Padi, and Vadapalani.

These flyovers will be beautified at a total cost of ₹11.2 crores, covering a total stretch of 3,086 meters. The project aims to enhance the urban landscape, foster a sense of civic pride, and create visually appealing spaces that improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Facilities will include parking, walking tracks, landscape structures, pergolas for partial shading, an open-air theatre, gazebos, railings, ramps, and more, as outlined in the policy note.