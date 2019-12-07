Velachery flyover: Close the opening at the work site

Creating an opening near the Velachery flyover work site has added to the chaos at the junction. Without this addition, crossing Velachery is already a nightmare for motorists due to the work on the flyover and the volume of vehicles taking the stretch. The State Highways department facilitated the opening, say motorists.

Many motorcyclists drive on the wrong side and all of this has led to minor accidents, says S. Durai, a resident of Velachery.

Due to the absence of traffic police personnel, many commuters say motorists do not follow road rules.

It is a common sight to see motorists from Vijaya Nagar Fifth Main Road and the eastern lane of Velachery Main Road driving in the wrong direction to go towards Guru Nanak Salai, Velachery Bypass Road, Pallikaranai and Madipakkam.

As per the traffic rules, motorists should take a u-turn at the intersection of Velachery flyover service lane and Southern Sector Inner Ring Road and Velachery Main Road and Velachery Bypass Road to go to Guru Nanak Salai, Pallikaranai and Madipakkam.

“Motorists come from all directions and converge at the opening creating congestion.

Two-wheeler riders from the western lane of the stretch do not halt or slow down when taking a u-turn and sneak in through the narrow gap between the vehicles coming from Taramani,” says S. Perumal, a motorist.