With just days to go for the inauguration of the pedestrian plaza in Pondy Bazaar, the Greater Chennai Corporation with technical support from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) has started scouting other localities to develop similar infrastructure.

They have identified Velachery, Anna Nagar, Mylapore and Tondiarpet as potential areas.

“The corporation is looking to create unique neighbourhoods designed to improve mobility and liveability with well-managed utilities,” said Aswathy Dilip, Senior Programme Manager, ITDP. Meanwhile, residents felt that the Corporation should first address basic civic issues.

“Stormwater drains are yet to be connected and landfill issues still remain. They should first address them,” said V.N. Subramanian, president, Mylapore Residents’ Welfare Association.

