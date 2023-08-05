ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicular traffic likely to be affected on Anna Salai on Monday morning 

August 05, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will lead a silent procession of the DMK from Karunanidhi statue at Omandurar Government Estate to Karunanidhi memorial on the Marina beach from 8 a.m.; traffic police plan diversion of vehicles at some places

The Hindu Bureau

The vehicular movement is likely to be affected on Anna Salai and surrounding roads on Monday morning as the ruling DMK has proposed to take out a procession from Karunanidhi statue. 

In a press release, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers, MLAs and DMK members propose to take out a silent procession at 8 a.m. on Monday from former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s statue at Omandurar Government Estate on Anna Salai to Karunanidhi Memorial on the Marina beach.

The police said arrangements had been made to ensure free flow of traffic. However, if required, the vehicles going from War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted to Flag Staff Road and the vehicles going from Gandhi statue to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi statue junction to Bharathi Salai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the procession proceeds on Wallajah Salai, vehicles going from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna statue towards Periyar statue. There may be slow movement of traffic on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai.

The police have urged the members of public to plan their journey to avoid these roads and take alternative routes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US