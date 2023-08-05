Vehicular traffic likely to be affected on Anna Salai on Monday morning 

August 05, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The vehicular movement is likely to be affected on Anna Salai and surrounding roads on Monday morning as the ruling DMK has proposed to take out a procession from Karunanidhi statue.

In a press release, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers, MLAs and DMK members propose to take out a silent procession at 8 a.m. on Monday from former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s statue at Omandurar Government Estate on Anna Salai to Karunanidhi Memorial on the Marina beach.

The police said arrangements had been made to ensure free flow of traffic. However, if required, the vehicles going from War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted to Flag Staff Road and the vehicles going from Gandhi statue to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi statue junction to Bharathi Salai.

When the procession proceeds on Wallajah Salai, vehicles going from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna statue towards Periyar statue. There may be slow movement of traffic on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai.

The police have urged the members of public to plan their journey to avoid these roads and take alternative routes.