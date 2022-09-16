Vehicular traffic diversion near KMC Hospital 

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced diversion to facilitate the Highway Department constructing the culvert work on E.V.R. Salai-Barnaby Road junction, near KMC Hospital from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

The traffic arrangements are made as follows: There is no diversion for the vehicles which are coming from Ega Junction towards Chennai Central on E.V.R. Salai. Vehicles coming from Central on E.V.R. Salai would not be allowed to go straight at Gengu Reddy subway junction towards Ega Junction.

Those vehicles will be diverted at Gengu Reddy subway junction on E.V.R. Salai towards Mayor Ramanathan Salai (East) via Casa Major Road Junction, Chetpet Junction, McNichols Road and Dr. Gurusamy Bridge.