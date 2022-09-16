Chennai

Vehicular traffic diversion near KMC Hospital 

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced diversion to facilitate the Highway Department constructing the culvert work on E.V.R. Salai-Barnaby Road junction, near KMC Hospital from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

The traffic arrangements are made as follows: There is no diversion for the vehicles which are coming from Ega Junction towards Chennai Central on E.V.R. Salai. Vehicles coming from Central on E.V.R. Salai would not be allowed to go straight at Gengu Reddy subway junction towards Ega Junction.

Those vehicles will be diverted at Gengu Reddy subway junction on E.V.R. Salai towards Mayor Ramanathan Salai (East) via Casa Major Road Junction, Chetpet Junction, McNichols Road and Dr. Gurusamy Bridge.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
road transport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 9:45:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vehicular-traffic-diversion-near-kmc-hospital/article65899981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY