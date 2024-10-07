ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicular subways to be monitored by CCTV during monsoon

Published - October 07, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister of Public Works E.V. Velu instructs officials to ensure waterlogging does not disrupt traffic flow at the facilities during northeast monsoon

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department will monitor the six vehicular subways under its control in the city through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Minister of Public Works E.V. Velu on Monday instructed officials to ensure waterlogging does not disrupt traffic flow at the facilities during northeast monsoon.

“All essential equipment, including pumps, generators, power saws, and vehicles, should be kept on the ready and in working condition. Enough stock of diesel should be held to ensure continuous working of equipment. Sandbags and casuarina poles too must be kept ready to prevent waterlogging. If need be, roadworkers from other circles should be mobilised and brought to the city,” he said.

Mr. Velu, who reviewed preparations for the monsoon, said roads leading to hospitals should be given extra care since patients and healthcare professionals should not be affected. He directed engineers to coordinate with officials of the Greater Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi Corporations and the National Highways Authority of India to combat waterlogging.

