Vehicular subways in Chennai face persistent waterlogging

An official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said a new technology would be adopted to resolve the issue. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The rainy season is long gone but a few vehicular subways in the city still face water stagnation issues due to various reasons. The vehicular subway that connects the northern and southern parts of Korattur is one such example. Since October 2020, the subway has been particularly useful for people from Retteri and Inner Ring Road, who otherwise used Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road to reach parts of Korattur. However, groundwater often seeps in and stagnates on the subway, much to the inconvenience of motorists.

S. Sekaran, secretary, Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam, a citizens’ movement, said government authorities cited water level in the Korattur lake near the subway and high water table as a reason for the stagnation. Motorists faced the risk of skidding due to stagnant water. Though the civic body cleared the stagnation, residents want the authorities to resolve the issue permanently.

M.K. Sundaram, former councillor and a resident of Royapuram, said motorists faced similar issues in the MC Road vehicular subway. Water from a nearby Metrowater distribution station also stagnated in the subway. The facility was used by people to reach various areas , including government hospitals and Broadway.

Sekar Raghavan, director, Rain Centre, said the water table remains saturated in the city. Groundwater is available within one or two metre below ground level in several areas. This can often lead to water seeping into vehicular subways which have been constructed below road level. Residents want authorities to provide drainage for the stagnant water in subways and re-lay the concrete flooring.

An official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the water stagnation was caused by seepage and that a new technology would be adopted to resolve the issue.