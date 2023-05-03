HamberMenu
Vehicles to be diverted at Bhojaraja Nagar subway

May 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police to facilitate the construction of the subway at Bhojaraja Nagar in Washermenpet has announced certain traffic changes from May 5. 

In a press release, as per the new traffic arrangements there will be no entry for vehicles coming from Kannan Roundtana and proceeding through Kannan Street. Two-wheelers will be allowed on Parasuraman Street-Dhararaja Koil south lane to reach Kannan Road.

For light motor vehicles going to Kannan Street from the roundtana, they would be diverted to Tiruvottiyur High Road, M.S. Naidu Street, and Pitty Munusamy Street. Heavy vehicles will have to take C.B. Road,  Korukkupet Railway Gate, Kannan Street and Bhojaraja Nagar Railway Gate to reach Bojaraja Nagar.

Those vehicles proceeding from Kannan Street to the roundtana would be diverted via Pitty Munusamy Street, M.S. Naidu Street and Tiruvottiyur High Road.

