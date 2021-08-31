Vehicles for campaign on rainwater harvesting flagged off

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 01:22 IST

Women self-help groups undertake awareness rally

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday flagged off vehicles for a campaign to raise awareness on rainwater harvesting in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) region.

The Chief Minister also flagged off a rainwater awareness rally to be undertaken by women self-help groups in the GCC region. Mr. Stalin also distributed pamphlets on rainwater harvesting at an event organised by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Triplicane. The campaign vehicles will provide details on creating rainwater harvesting structures in all types of houses, among other things.

The women SHGs will raise awareness by distributing pamphlets and booklets among the public.

A team of ‘water volunteers’, comprising members of these SHGs, has been created to spread awareness on rainwater harvesting, a press release said.