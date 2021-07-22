Vehicle-mounted foggers deployed for dengue prevention

CHENNAI

22 July 2021 01:39 IST

68 modern foggers and 287 sprayers to be utilised

The Greater Chennai Corporation has appealed to the residents to cooperate in dengue prevention measures by removing all unwanted materials that allow stagnation of water, resulting in the breeding of mosquitoes.

In a press release, the Chennai Corporation outlined the various prevention measures being undertaken, including the deployment of over 3,600 workers for spraying insecticides to destroy mosquito larvae, alongside 6,000 field survey workers, by dividing the city’s 200 divisions into sectors of 500 houses each.

The Corporation will also take up dengue prevention activities at slum tenements, schools and crowded places, using 256 hand sprayers and 167 heavy-duty ones.

The civic body, having started mosquito prevention in waterways using drones, would begin an intensive fogging operation.

This would be carried out in thousands of streets, utilising 68 modern vehicle-mounted foggers and 287 sprayers.