Vehicle insurance claims spike due to rain

CHENNAI

12 December 2021 01:05 IST

Insurance companies have so far received most claims from the motor vehicle segment due to the damages caused by the recent heavy rain in Chennai.

Sanjay Datta, chief of Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance at ICICI Lombard General Insurance said as of now, the company had received 296 claim intimations after the recent Chennai floods.

“We saw a maximum number of claims reported in the private car category (260 claims), followed by 33 claims in the two-wheeler and three claims in the commercial vehicle categories,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Given the magnitude of the heavy rain that affected major parts of the city, we have received several claims under various segments, like motor vehicles and property,” Atul Deshpande, Head - Claims, SBI General Insurance, said.

He said 40 claims were received under the motor vehicle segment and around 39 property claims have been received so far, and the company was in the process of assessing and settling the respective claims.

Top categories

The top category of claims have been received from the standard fire/business package or long-term home insurance products, affecting small and medium units and homes. A majority of the claims had been settled, he added.

Industry executives said the number of claims received this time was lower when compared to those received during the 2015 Chennai floods. During that period, SBI General Insurance settled about 1,000 claims with a paid liability of about ₹80 crore under property insurance and 530 claims amounting to ₹7.40 crore under motor category.

A senior official from United India Insurance Company Ltd. said so far the claims were being settled by the regional offices and not escalated to the Head Office.

“During the 2015 Chennai floods, several claims were escalated to the Head Office as the amount breached the threshold limit set for the regional office. This time so far we have not seen any escalation, indicating that the impact may be lower,” he added.