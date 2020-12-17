Vehicle carrying old transformer gets stuck under Chennai bridge

Fire breaks out during salvage operation

An over dimension vehicle (ODV) carrying an old transformer to Poonamallee from Sulurpet in Andhra Pradesh got stuck beneath the Maduravoyal grade separator on Wednesday.

It remained stuck for over five hours from 8 a.m.

When the staff of the private firm attempted to cut the upper portion of the transformer with a welding machine, the tap changer caught fire as there was some residual oil in the transformer.

Road cordoned off

The road was cordoned off to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicles from Koyambedu, Maduravoyal and Ambattur fire stations were pressed into service.

The blaze was put out around 3 p.m. The Traffic Investigation Wing, Koyambedu, registered a case.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which manages the flyover, said the vehicle got stuck on a girder beneath the structure.

“It managed to clear one girder. Though we need to have clearance of 5.5 m, we have 5.7 m at that spot, but this vehicle was 5.8 m tall,” said an engineer, who is part of the maintenance team.

Had the transporter informed the NHAI Regional Office in Chennai, which was the highway administrator, they could have avoided getting stranded for a few hours and the damage to the structure and their cargo, which they had to cut.

Ministry’s nod needed

“The air from tyres was reduced to bring down the height of the vehicle, which caused the axle to scrape the road. Such vehicles have to take permission from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the concurrence of the highway administrator. They should take a route without any flyovers,” added another official.

The NHAI will assess the damage and claim it from the person who transported the cargo.