Vehicle carrying automobile spare parts stolen

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 20:48 IST

The driver had gone to answer nature’s call, when the thieves drove away the vehicle

The police are on the look out for a gang that reportedly stole a vehicle carrying two-wheeler spare parts from a factory in Oragadam to the same company’s unit in Poonamallee during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, Manjunatha was driving a mini van carrying spare parts from a two-wheeler manufacturing factory in Orgadam to the company’s outlet in Poonamallee.

When the vehicle was on Chennai-Bengaluru highway, the driver stopped to answer nature’s call. Unidentified men got into the vehicle and drove away.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint from Manjunatha, the police have registered a case and are investigating.