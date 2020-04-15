Veggie, fruit scarcity sees Madhavaram horticulture farm gaining traction

The Madhavaram horticulture farm has been witnessing a steady increase in orders for vegetables and fruit packs, through the department’s online platform, over the past few days. Nearly one-third of the city’s orders are supplied from Madhavaram.

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA), a special-purpose vehicle of the Horticulture Department, launched the service earlier this month through ethottam.com to deliver essentials at residents’ doorsteps during the lockdown.

On an average, about 1,000 assorted combo packs are distributed from Madhavaram horticulture farm, Semmozhi Poonga and Guindy. Of this, nearly 400-500 bags are packed and distributed from Madhavaram.

Officials of the Horticulture Department said that while up to 15 kinds of assorted items in the vegetable combo cost ₹300, five to six varieties of fruits in the combo cost ₹500.

Most produce is sourced directly from farmers across Tamil Nadu. Nearly 15 tonnes of vegetables and fruits have been procured from farmers so far. A few items such as potatoes and oranges, which are not locally grown, are procured from the open market to cater to demand.

“We have distributed nearly 7,000 bags so far in the city, despite challenges due to the lockdown. Once the order is placed online, we deliver it within 48 hours. About 60 vehicles are engaged in the door delivery of essentials,” said an official.

Moreover, TANHODA’s mobile retail outlets are also stationed in several areas.

With growing awareness about the products, the Department plans to offer spices, coffee, tea and chocolates through its online platform, soon, the official added.