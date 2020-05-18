Chennai

Vegetables rot at Thirumazhisai as traders have no storage space

Very few takers: A substantial quantity of vegetables go waste at Thirumazhisai temporary market as there are no storage facilities.

Very few takers: A substantial quantity of vegetables go waste at Thirumazhisai temporary market as there are no storage facilities.   | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Brinjal, carrot and okra are sold at throwaway prices towards the end of business hours

The wholesale traders at Thirumazhisai market, which was opened a week ago and has since been getting a steady supply, are losing 15% of vegetables as wastage for want of storage space.

The wholesale vegetable market was shifted from Koyambedu to the temporary facility at Thirumazhisai on May 10.

Wholesale traders said steps taken against the spread of COVID-19 has led to another problem. Unable to put up with the long waiting time to enter the market, many small retailers had stopped going Thirumazhisai for purchase. This is forcing wholesale traders to sell the produce at throwaway prices. On an average, the market gets about 4,000 tonnes of vegetables daily. About 500 tonnes goes waste as there is no space to store them.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of Koyambedu Market Wholesale Merchants Association, said this had affected farmers who were bringing produce to the market. For instance, vegetables such as brinjal and ladies finger were sold ₹5 a kg as there were no takers at the end of stipulated business hours. Even carrots were sold ₹7 a kg.

“Farmers suffered a loss because such vegetables must be sold for a minimum of ₹10 a kg for them to cover labour charges and transportation. These benefits never reach the customers in the city as many retailers don’t reduce the price,” he said.

Onions and potatoes can be stocked better than green vegetables. Moreover, only a section of shops get more business and those at the rear tend to dump vegetables for want of takers. The authorities concerned must help distribute the vehicles entering the market to all shops to prevent wastage, the traders said. They suggested that the government could adopt similar measures with stringent norms and reopen Koyambedu market soon.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:51:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/vegetables-rot-at-thirumazhisai-as-traders-have-no-storage-space/article31618297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY