Vegetable wholesalers prepare for move back to Koyambedu

Merchants vacate over 70% of shops at Thirumazhisai by Saturday afternoon

After nearly five months since the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex was closed after it turned into a COVID-19 hotspot, vegetable traders on Saturday prepared to reopen shops there after the last day of business at the Thirumazhisai market.

About 70% of wholesalers vacated their shops at the Thirumazhisai market by Saturday afternoon. They noted that 80% produce was sold as Sunday was declared a holiday. Sheds put up at the temporary market will be dismantled, and final preparations are under way at Koyambedu.

Retail prices of vegetables are likely to drop by 10%-20% as 200 wholesale shops would operate at Koyambedu from Monday, said traders. However, several precautionary measures have been put in place to restrict crowds. The market will not function on Fridays to enable maintenance work.

Vehicles bringing produce will be allowed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday. Monday onwards, only retailers’ vehicles will be permitted to enter till 9 a.m. Passenger autos and two-wheelers have been banned from entering the premises, according to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Besides issuing vehicle passes, one-way traffic will be implemented to avoid congestion.

S. Chandran, a trader, said wholesale shops and those who sell curry leaves and lemons had been permitted to trade.

“We expect less crowd as business will be allowed only in shops and not in public spaces or on the streets. We have been instructed to have thermometers, oximeters and hand sanitisers in each shop,” he said.

With the reopening of shops in Koyambedu, merchants said retailers would be able to make up for their losses. D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders’ Association of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, said, “Wastage and loss will be reduced, and consumers will get fresh produce. Some vegetables like lettuce, broccoli and spring onions will now be available.”

About 10,000 visitors and 2,000 retailers’ vehicles are expected to come to the market daily. Only workers in specific uniforms will be allowed. Face masks and physical distancing were mandatory, Mr. Rajasekaran said.

While the CMDA has listed out several restrictions, public health experts have called for sustaining the precautionary measures.

Precautionary measures

Prabhdeep Kaur, Scientist E/Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology, said measures should be taken to keep the marketplace more open, with fewer closed areas or small enclosures.

“A fever camp should be stationed. Vendors and workers should be registered with details of names, address and phone numbers so that contact tracing is possible when required,” she said.

Vendors and workers should be periodically tested so that signs of transmission could be picked up early, Ms. Kaur added.