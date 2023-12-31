ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable vendor killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Madhavaram

December 31, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CHENNAI

He was returning from Koyambedu market on the GNT Road near Aziz Nagar junction in Madhavaram when an unidentified vehicle hit him

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old resident of Tiruvottiyur was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in the early morning on December 31.

Police said R. Vallavan was a retail vegetable seller near Tiruvottiyur. He was returning from Koyambedu market on the GNT Road near Aziz Nagar junction in Madhavaram when an unidentified vehicle hit him. Vallavan fell down from the vehicle and was killed after getting caught under the wheels of the vehicle. He was killed on the spot. 

The police personnel rushed to the spot on being informed about the accident and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating by scanning the CCTV footage. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US