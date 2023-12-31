GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vegetable vendor killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Madhavaram

He was returning from Koyambedu market on the GNT Road near Aziz Nagar junction in Madhavaram when an unidentified vehicle hit him

December 31, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old resident of Tiruvottiyur was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in the early morning on December 31.

Police said R. Vallavan was a retail vegetable seller near Tiruvottiyur. He was returning from Koyambedu market on the GNT Road near Aziz Nagar junction in Madhavaram when an unidentified vehicle hit him. Vallavan fell down from the vehicle and was killed after getting caught under the wheels of the vehicle. He was killed on the spot. 

The police personnel rushed to the spot on being informed about the accident and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating by scanning the CCTV footage. 

