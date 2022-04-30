Vegetable vendor arrested for attacking history-sheeter

He allegedly attacked the anti-social when the latter demanded money

A vegetable vendor who chased and stabbed a history-sheeter for demanding money was arrested in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police station limits.

The police said Sivasubramanian, 34, of K.C. Garden, and his brother Ukkirapandian, 32, used to run a vegetable shop. Soundar alias Kullabhai, 22, who came in an inebriated condition demanded money. As Ukkirapandian refused to give money, heated arguments erupted between him and Soundar.

Sivasubramanian, who came to the spot later, chased Soundar and stabbed him with a knife from the shop. Passersby rushed Soundar to a hospital.