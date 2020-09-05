Vegetable prices hit new high

CHENNAI

05 September 2020 23:38 IST

Traders blame it on disruption in harvest, rain

The price of many vegetables, which has been on a steady rise, has hit a new high as arrivals to the wholesale market in the city dip this week.

This has had a cascading effect on retail market as well. For instance, the price of beans has touched an average of ₹100 a kg in retail stores. Carrots sold ₹80-₹100 a kg depending on the locality.

Wholesalers say crop damage in neighbouring States like Karnataka due to rains and delay in harvest due to lockdown period were some of the reasons for 20% rise in prices of vegetables. The surplus produce in Andhra Pradesh is used to bridge the shortage owing to rains and transport of some of the vegetables to Chennai had been largely stopped.

S. Chandran, president, Koyambedu Market Licensed Merchants Association, said price of most vegetables had gone up by ₹5 to ₹10 this week in the market at Thirumazhisai.

Besides rains playing spoilsport in the neighbouring districts, the issues faced by farmers over the last few months led to the increase in prices. “Many marginal and small farmers delayed cultivation and harvest as they had been selling produce at a low price and suffered loss for the past few months,” he said.

Wholesale merchants noted that available produce, which was initially brought to Thirumazhisai, is now being distributed to other markets after relaxations in the lockdown. This had led to increase in demand in the city.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, said although the price in wholesale market fluctuated every hour, it did not reflect in retail market. The break in the chain with the intermediary traders being out of business for a few months now and distance led to retailers quoting higher rates.

“We anticipated such an increase this month. Several farmers did not cultivate sufficient quantities of vegetables due to lockdown and loss between April and July. The next crop of most vegetables would be ready for harvest in a few months. Prices of some vegetables like radish and snake gourd were stable for three months as they were short-term crops,” he said.

Wholesalers said prices may stabilise by December when arrivals may improve.