Vegetable prices dip as arrivals improve

Prices of some vegetables have started declining at the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Traders expect the prices to stabilise by mid-June

Prices of some vegetables, particularly tomato, that shot up, have started decreasing in the Koyambedu wholesale market. This was because of good arrivals in the past few days after the rain stopped in the neighbouring States, said traders.

The wholesale price of native variety of tomato dropped to ₹50 a kg on Saturday from ₹90 a kg last week. While the native variety is priced between ₹50 and ₹70 a kg, the hybrid variety is priced up to ₹75 a kg depending on the quality.

Similarly, the price of lemon has fallen to ₹60 to ₹80 a kg now from ₹120 last week.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Wholesale Merchants Association, said the prices were determined by supply and weather conditions. Harvest would be low during rainy days as farmers would not pluck vegetables from damaged crops. The mismatch between demand and supply caused a spike in prices.

Similarly, the cost of broad beans has dropped to ₹40 to ₹50 a kg from ₹90 a kg as arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka improved. About 450 truckloads of vegetables arrived at the Koyambedu market on Saturday.

While prices of a few vegetables dropped by over 20%, those of some like carrot and brinjal dropped by 10-15%, he added.

Wholesalers said that the prices may stabilise with fresh arrivals in mid-June. S. Chandran, president, Koyambedu Periyar Market Licensed Merchants' Association, said the market received an additional 10 lorry loads of tomato, triggering a fall in its price on Saturday.

Prices of some vegetables like drumstick (₹60 to ₹70 a kg) and coriander (₹300 to ₹350 a kg) are on an upward trend. This was because of damage to the crops in the recent rain.

Also, it would be a few weeks for the reduction in fuel prices to reflect at the retail level as transporters take time to reduce their tariff, Mr. Chandran added.