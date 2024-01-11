Vegetable prices at Koyambedu wholesale market expected to increase by 10% ahead of Pongal

January 11, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prices of vegetables are expected to jump by 10% at Koyambedu Wholesale Market as arrivals pick up ahead of Pongal. This year too, separate space has been allotted for the Pongal special market to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

The market has already started receiving produce such as sugarcane and turmeric from various parts of the State, including Ottanchatiram, Madurai, and Villupuram. Mohammed Gani, a sugarcane wholesaler, said shipments of sugarcane began trickling in on Thursday, and sales were dull. Recalling that the market received about 50 truckloads of sugarcane per day last year, he said the market would receive more shipments starting Friday.

Wholesale traders expect the sales to pick up over the next few days. A bundle of sugarcane, comprising 15 pieces, is being sold for ₹500, and a single piece is priced ₹30 at the wholesale market. Meanwhile, turmeric bunches are being sold for ₹40-₹50.

With the demand expected to rise, the cost of vegetables too is likely to go up by 10% till Sunday. Traders have already sought additional loads of vegetables to match the demand. The market received about 520 lorry loads of vegetables on Thursday, and the number is set to go up to 550 truck loads starting Friday.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchant Association, said some vegetables like broad beans are already priced more. One kg is now ₹40 compared to ₹25 two days ago. Most vegetables are reasonably priced except for a few like drumsticks (₹80/kg) and ginger (₹110/kg).

The Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market has announced that the wholesale market would remain closed on January 17. Its president G.D. Rajasekaran said a 7.5-acre space had been allotted for the Pongal special market to prevent traffic congestion. An additional 50,000 people are expected to visit the market ahead of the festival.