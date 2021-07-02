Vegetable gardens keep residents of Chennai Corporation shelters occupied during lockdown

CHENNAI

Terrace garden kits were provided to all the 55 shelters run by the Greater Chennai Corporation by the Chennai Resilience Centre; greens and vegetables are now flourishing at the gardens

For years, children at the Greater Chennai Corporation shelter opposite the Kodungaiyur dumpyard had seen only flies and mosquitoes buzzing around outside. However, after vegetable gardens were started at the shelter during the lockdown, the children now get to see colourful butterflies.

Terrace garden kits were provided to all the 55 shelters run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), by the Chennai Resilience Centre, supported by the Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Centre, along with The Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

“Since we live opposite the dumpyard, mosquitoes were our constant companion. Now we see butterflies and bugs. We cook the ladiesfinger and spinach from the garden and eat it,” said K. Karthik, a class 10 student who has been staying at the Arunodhaya Shelter for children run by GCC for four years now.

Each shelter has been provided with five grow bags with different vegetable seeds and greens, vermicompost, a neem oil mix and soil. “This is one of the actions of the urban horticulture project, identified by the Chennai Resilience Strategy launched by us along with GCC. This project aims to improve the resilience of low income communities in terms of mental and physical well being and also combat urban heat. This will bring the community together too,” said Akshaya Ayyangar, senior research associate, Chennai Resilience Centre.

The kits were provided to the shelters in March. “We started getting spinach soon. The residents of the shelter take care of the plants. This kept them occupied during the lockdown. It gave them joy to cook vegetables from the garden,” said A. D. Nundiyny from IRCDUC.

Members of the IRCDUC monitor the gardens regularly and ensure they are maintained well. “Apart from shelters, we have given the same number of kits to resettlement colonies in Semmenchery, Perumbakkam and Chitra Nagar,” she added.