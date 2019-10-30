Veeramani urges CM to sort out doctors’ strike

: Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to intervene and resolve the doctor’s strike in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Veeramani said that the four demands made by the doctors who went on a strike since October 25 weren’t new.

“When they organised a one-day protest on August 27, Minister C. Vijayabaskar had sought 6 weeks’ time. It is not right for the government to not keep its promises,” said Veeramani.

He further said that the doctors demanding that the reservation for those in government service should be restored is fair and justified.

“Tamil Nadu government has abolished almost 800 positions in Tamil Nadu. As a result, the doctors have alleged that their work has suffered. The number of beds and doctors have to increase proportionally to the increase in the number of patients,” he said.

Appreciating the doctors for continuing to serve patients who needed emergency care, he urged CM Palaniswami to immediately intervene and sort out the issue.