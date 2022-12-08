Veeramani, The Wire chosen for Quaide Milleth award

December 08, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Quaide Milleth Educational and Social Trust on Thursday announced that it will present the Quaide Milleth Award for Probity in Political / Public Life 2022, to Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani and The Wire (India) Media at a function next month.

The award, named after Quaide Milleth Mohamed Ismail Sahib, is given annually to veterans in political and public life with deep commitment to constitutional values, secularism, pluralism, inclusivism and concern for marginalised people, according to a trust press release.

Mr. Veeramani has been recognised for upholding the principles and taking forward the DK movement while The Wire is being honoured for its “outstanding contribution to journalistic excellence” based on value and high principles of fairness and ethics, the Trust said.

Retired civil servant and SIET Chairman Moosa Razar, former Vice-Chancellor V. Vasanthi Devi, CSI (retd) Rev. Bishop Devasagayam, veteran journalist A.S. Paneerselvan and trust ex-officio general secretary M.G. Dawood Miakhan were a part of the selection committee.