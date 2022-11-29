Vedic Wisdom Festival to be held online on December 3 and 4

November 29, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 5 th edition of the Vedic Wisdom Festival presented by Aarsha Vidya Foundation will be held virtually on December 3 and 4. The theme of the festival, which aims to explore how Vendanta is linked with human lives, is ‘Vedic Vision for a Complete Life’. Talks on topics such as Temple Tradition, Agama Shaastra, Wisdom from Ayurveda for Daily Living and Yoga through the lens of the Vedic Vision will be presented, a press release said. For details and to register visit https://www.vedicwisdomfestival.in. The Foundation is also setting up AVF Gurukulum near Mumbai to offer three-plus years course on Vedanta. For details, write to gurukulam@vedicwisdom.in.

