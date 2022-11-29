  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Sarr helps Senegal to 1-0, HT

Vedic Wisdom Festival to be held online on December 3 and 4

November 29, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 5 th edition of the Vedic Wisdom Festival presented by Aarsha Vidya Foundation will be held virtually on December 3 and 4. The theme of the festival, which aims to explore how Vendanta is linked with human lives, is ‘Vedic Vision for a Complete Life’. Talks on topics such as Temple Tradition, Agama Shaastra, Wisdom from Ayurveda for Daily Living and Yoga through the lens of the Vedic Vision will be presented, a press release said. For details and to register visit https://www.vedicwisdomfestival.in. The Foundation is also setting up AVF Gurukulum near Mumbai to offer three-plus years course on Vedanta. For details, write to gurukulam@vedicwisdom.in.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.