Veda Nilayam to be Jaya memorial in 4 months

Work has begun for converting the Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa into a memorial. The process is expected to be completed in four months.

On Saturday, Chennai Collector V. Anbuselvan kick-started the process of land acquisition of the residential building ‘Veda Nilayam’, 81, Poes Garden.

He led a team of officials in the morning to measure the property for acquisition of land and payment of compensation to the legal heirs under the provisions of the The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“We will not wait till the finalisation of the legal heir for the property. We will deposit the money in court. The money will be disbursed to the legal heir after a decision by the court,” said Mr. Anbuselvan.

A committee, comprising officials from the Revenue, Survey, Public Works and Tamil Development and Information Departments, has been constituted to carry out the land acquisition.

Social impact study

“They will assess the value of the property and acquire it only after a public consultation with residents of the neighbourhood,” said Mr. Anbuselvan. “The study on the social impact assessment of the project has also started,” Mr. Anbuselvan added.

As per the affidavit filed for the 2016 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa and her mother purchased the property on July 15, 1967 at a cost of ₹1.32 lakh.

The market value of the property, which spans 24,000 sq. ft. with a built-up area of 21,662 sq. ft., was ₹43.96 crore in 2016, as per the affidavit. “We came to know that some of the rooms were sealed by Income Tax officials. So we requested them to depute officials during the inspection. Two rooms that were sealed were not opened on Saturday. But the inspection was done successfully,” the Collector said.

PWD officials, who will arrive at the actual market value of the property for the payment of compensation to the legal heirs, will submit a report in three days.

“We sent 20 officials. They are compiling data. We will complete the valuation of the property shortly,” said an official of the PWD.

After assessing the value of the property, the Chennai Collector will send a proposal to government for the sanction of funds for the payment of compensation, and issue a notification of the acquisition of the property.