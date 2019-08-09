VCK presents awards to six personalities

Six eminent personalities of Tamil society, from various walks of life, were on Thursday conferred awards by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Two recipients — N. Ram, Chairman of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and S. Peter Alphonse, senior Congress leader — announced that their cash prizes, along with an equivalent amount contributed by them, would be given to the family of the Unnao rape survivor, who is struggling for life at AIIMS, Delhi, after meeting with an accident.

Mr. Ram was presented the Ambedkar Sudar Award for his efforts in continuously publishing reports on the atrocities against Dalits, both in The Hindu and Frontline, of which he was the former Editor-in-Chief. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the award was not given based on birth (lineage) or for the sake of it, but for the veteran journalist’s contributions.

While the party’s Periyar Oli Award was given to chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, Kamarajar Kathir Award was presented to Mr. Alphonse.

Industrialist Nalli N. Kuppusamy was given the Semmozhi Gnayiru Award for his contributions to Tamil literature, while social activist M. Nagappan was honoured with the Ayothidasar Aathavan Award for his contributions in organising Dalit youth. S. Dhiwan, a researcher in Islamic history in Tamil Nadu, was given the Quaid-e-Milleth Pirai Award.

Betterment of Dalits

Recalling the criticisms he faced for having chosen Mr. Ram for the award named after B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the award was instituted to recognise the contributions of a non-Dalit towards the betterment of Dalits.

Each award included a citation, a shawl and a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Mr. Ram listed out contributions of Ambedkar and said his fame stood “taller today than during his lifetime.”

Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Thirumavalavan said Article 370 of the Constitution, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was part of the agreement that led to the State joining India.

VCK general secretaries D. Ravikumar and Sinthanai Selvan, and its treasurer M. Mohammad Yousuf, attended the function.