VCK opposes Theni Collector’s actions

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday opposed the action of Theni Collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev, who reportedly canvassed people to give up supplies of essentials that were being distributed in ration shops.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr. Thirumavalavan cited her reported statement to local people, that they could come forward to give up civil supplies.

“This is an illegal act. On behalf of VCK, we urge the State government to restrain her from such actions,” he said.

While the Chief Minister has not made any announcement asking people to give up supplies through the Public Distribution System, the IAS officer has been insisting on giving up on supplies, Mr. Thirumavalavan charged.

“It is rather strange that the IAS officer has been campaigning for this, while the Tamil Nadu government has been proudly claiming that it was ensuring 100% coverage under the PDS in the country,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said. If the officer’s action was not stopped, it would mean as if the State government was endorsing her stand, he argued.