VCK leader reaches out to Left parties to launch campaign for reservation in private sector

As Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi President and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan celebrates his 59th birthday on Tuesday, the party is preparing to launch a nationwide campaign along with Left parties to force the Centre and State governments to implement reservations in private sector.

Mr. Thirumavalavan has written to D. Raja, general secretary, Communist Party of India and Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), urging them to join the ‘Legislate to provide reservation in the private sector’ campaign.

In the letter to the Communist leaders, Mr. Thirumavalavan said India is undergoing rapid privatisation that has reduced employment in the public sector.

“The SC, ST and OBC communities are now studying and looking for employment due to social justice policies like reservation. They are not offered sufficient jobs in the private sector due to social discriminatory policies practised by the Corporates,” he said.

He added that the need to strongly advance the demand for reservation in the private sector has increased.

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar added that government at the Centre and States could perhaps include reservations in private sector as a precondition for companies to avail government sops.