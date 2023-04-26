VCK functionary killed by nephews in family quarrel

April 26, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

A 29-year-old functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was hacked to death by his nephews due to a family dispute.

The police said the victim Athish, 29, of Tharapakkam, near Kundrathur, who was also a functionary of the VCK, Alandur Assembly unit, had three brothers. He quarrelled frequently with the sons of his elder brother Kumerasan. On Monday, he got into a scuffle with his nephews Sukash, 25, and Sunil, 22. Their relatives intervened and pacified them.

Past midnight, the duo came to Athish’s house and attacked with a knife. His brothers – Murali and Sukumar – came to his rescue but Athish collapsed in a pool of blood while the brothers were injured. They were taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Athish was declared as brought dead and Mr. Murali and Mr. Sukumar are under treatment.

The police began investigating and launched a search for the suspects.