VCK functionary hacked to death near BSNL office in K.K. Nagar

April 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The identity of the suspects and their motive is yet to be known. The police are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man, who was a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), was hacked to death by an unidentified men car near the BSNL office in K.K. Nagar early on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as R. Ramesh alias ‘Munda kutty’ Ramesh, a resident of Ambedkar Kudiyiruppu in K.K. Nagar. He had a history-sheet on his name as he was cited as an accused in at least nine criminal cases, including two murders. He was a real estate businessman.

The police said he was walking to a tea shop located near the BSNL office at 7.50 a.m. on Thursday. Suddenly, two unidentified men, who came in a car, waylaid him. When they revealed their weapons, Ramesh ran away. The duo caught up and attacked him indiscriminately. He collapsed on the ground and died on the spot. The suspects fled by car.

Following an information from the public, personnel from the M.G.R. Nagar police station reached the spot and began investigation after recovering the body. The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

The identity of the suspects and their motive was not immediately known. Senior police officers reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Police sources said a few more persons were inside the car used by the assailants.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, A.K. Arun Kabilan, said, “We analysed CCTV camera footage from the scene of the crime and collected the registration number of the car used by the suspects. We have concrete clues on the suspects, and they will be nabbed soon.”

