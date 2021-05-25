VCK demands H. Raja’s arrest

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday demanded the arrest of BJP leader H. Raja for certain comments on State Finance Minister PTR. Palanivel Thiagarajan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that Mr. Raja had defamed Mr. Jawahirullah by stating that “MLA of Papanasam, who killed Jailer Jayaprakash is a former Al-Ummah member” and Mr. Thiagarajan by stating that “someone who studied abroad and has married abroad cannot be considered a Tamil.”

The VCK leader charged that it has become normal for Mr. Raja to defame and spread hate. “If he is allowed to speak like this, there will be confusion and tension in the society,” he felt. Hence he sought his arrest.